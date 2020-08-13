ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,212 to 244,392, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The death toll has risen by 18 to 5,891, Koca said on Twitter.

The day before, he reported 1,183 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 737,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 20.1 million.