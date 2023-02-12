ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The number of people who have died as a result of the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey currently stands at over 24,600, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay says.

On Saturday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey's death toll from the earthquakes had risen to 22,327, while the number of injured stood at 80,278.

"As a result of the earthquakes, 24,617 people have died," Oktay said at a media briefing late on Saturday night.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said earlier on Saturday that over 2,000 aftershocks were registered in the country's southeastern regions following the initial powerful earthquake that hit Turkey in the early hours of Monday. Syria has also been affected by the devastating earthquakes, with its current death toll standing at over 1,380, according to the health ministry.

According to Georgian media reports, five Georgian citizens are among those who have died as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey.

Turkey's vice president said on Saturday that arrest warrants had been issued against 113 people over suspicions that their actions caused buildings, allegedly constructed in accordance with safety protocols, to collapse. One person has already been arrested, Oktay said.

After the catastrophic earthquakes of 1999, which killed more than 18,000 people, Turkey revised the rules governing the construction of residential buildings in the country. In particular, in 2007, a code for the construction of houses was adopted, taking into account the requirements necessary for earthquake protection.

Massive earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey on February 6 were three times more powerful than the 1999 disaster, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. According to Erdogan, the initial Monday earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.