UPDATE - Turkey's UN Envoy Says Trust Between Nations Can Be Easily Lost, Grain Deal Must Continue

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The trust can be easily lost unless proactive steps are taken and the Black Sea Initiative must continue, the Turkish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu said on Monday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue. Trust between nations with different development levels can be easily lost unless we take proactive steps today," Sinirlioglu told Security Council members.

He also said they must overcome any difficulties that prevent full implementation of this deal.

Under the deal, the UN World food Program was able to help some countries before the famine began, Sinirlioglu said. Thus, children from all over the world, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen, benefited from the UN- and Turkey-brokered grain shipping deal, he noted.

Sinirlioglu also warned the UN Security Council that grain ships awaiting inspection in the Bosporus Strait pose a danger to navigation after Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal.

"As of this morning, 97 vessels are awaiting inspection near Istanbul, while 15 ships are arriving. The vessels anchored at the Bosporus pose a navigational danger," Sinirlioglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

