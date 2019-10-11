UPDATE - Turkish Defense Minister Briefs Pentagon Chief on Northern Syria Offensive - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Mark Esper, during which he briefed the Pentagon chief on Ankara's ongoing Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar had a telephone call with the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. During the discussion in which an exchange of views on defense and security issues took place, Minister Akar informed his counterpart about the aims and progress of Operation Peace Spring initiated in the east of the Euphrates," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said that the military official had addressed Operation Peace Spring during his telephone conversation with Chief of the Turkish General Staff Yasar Guler.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler yesterday. The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and the importance of U.S.-Turkish cooperation in the region.

The U.S. and Turkey enjoy a strong and continuous military-to-military relationship as key members of the NATO alliance," DeDe Halfhill said in a statement, published by the Joint Chiefs of Staff late on Thursday.

By implementing its Operation Peace Spring, Turkey seeks to clear its border with Syria of members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish-led forces. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, currently controlling the area from the Syrian side of the border, have been the United States' allies in the region, particularly, in the fight against the Islamic State.

However, on Monday, the United States withdrew its forces from northern Syria in what critics said was a move to open a way for the Turkish offensive against the Kurds. Still, the United States has opposed Operation Peace Spring, with President Donald Trump saying Washington would "obliterate" Turkey's economy in response to it.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has said it has neutralized 228 members of Kurdish-led forces and struck 181 targets since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on Wednesday.