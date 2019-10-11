UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Turkish Defense Ministry Says Neutralized 228 PKK Members During Syria Offensive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey has neutralized 228 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party - People's Protection Units (PKK-YPG) in the framework of its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The military said on Thursday that it had killed 174 members of the Kurdish-led forces during Ankara's Syria offensive. Earlier on Friday, the Defense Ministry said 219 PKK-YPG members had been neutralized.

"Nine more PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists neutralized in air operation within the scope of Operation Peace Spring. A total of 228 terrorists neutralized so far since Turkey started Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria," the ministry said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Wednesday and is aimed at creating the so-called safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border. The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara believes are affiliated with the PKK, just like the YPG.

The Turkish military said on Thursday that it had struck 181 Kurdish targets in the course of its offensive.

Meanwhile, local media have reported about civilian casualties inflicted by the operation.

