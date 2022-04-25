UPDATE - Turkish Defense Ministry Says No Warships From Non-Regional Countries in Black Sea

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkey is trying to keep its NATO allies away from the Black Sea, and at this point there are no warships from countries outside the region, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"No, no," Akar told reporters when asked whether there are warships of non-coastal countries in the Black Sea at the moment.

Ankara believes that the entry and exit of NATO allies in the Black Sea will heighten tensions, Akar said, adding that Turkey warns against actions that can be perceived as a provocation in order to maintain stability in the Black Sea.

"Let's not give rise to misunderstandings or actions that could be perceived as a provocation. We are saying that whatever intentions you may have, the other side will see it as a provocation," the Turkish defense minister added.

Akar and commanders of the Turkish armed forces are visiting the areas in northern Iraq where the Turkish anti-terrorist operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is taking place.

"National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited zero point in the north of the Iraqi border, then visited shop owners in (the Turkish town of) Sirnak and met with citizens.

Chief of the General Staff (of the Turkish armed forces) General Yasar Guler and Commander of the land forces were also present," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Turkey launched an anti-terrorist operation against the PKK in the northern part of Iraq, using special forces and military aviation. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the operation is aimed at ensuring border security. The office of Iraqi President Barham Salih, in turn, said that the operation is endangering the safety and security of Iraq.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terrorist attacks which Ankara blamed on the Kurds.

The Turkish armed forces have been seeking to destroy PKK military bases located in the northern part of Iraq. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, around 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country since July 2015. During the same period, Turkey lost over 1,200 soldiers.