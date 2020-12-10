UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Turkish Health Minister Not Confirming Rejection Of Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Turkish Health Minister Not Confirming Rejection of Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca did not confirm that his country has turned down the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, as earlier reported, saying that it was a misunderstanding.

Earlier in the day, the Haberturk broadcaster reported, citing Koca, that Ankara would not purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, as it allegedly did not comply with good laboratory practice, and that the World Health Organization would not approve it, which left it outside the scope of Ankara's interests.

"As for the Russian vaccine. As you know, it must undergo proper laboratory practice in toxicology. We are starting this work in our country. If everything is successful, I can say that there will be no problems," Koca told reporters.

The Turkish Health Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that reports about Turkey's refusal of Sputnik V were a misunderstanding.

"Sometimes there are misunderstandings. On the topic of the Russian vaccine, take into account the latest statement of the minister," the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the Turkish Health Ministry said that Ankara was planning to buy 10 million doses of the vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac. Prior to that, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country wanted to start the mass vaccination against the coronavirus later in December.

Russia registered its trailblazer COVID-19 vaccine as early as in August, becoming the first country to do so. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring it. Additionally, in October, Russia registered another COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona.

