UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Turnout In Tajikistan's Presidential Election Surpasses 70%, Vote Declared Valid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

UPDATE - Turnout in Tajikistan's Presidential Election Surpasses 70%, Vote Declared Valid

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Tajikistan's presidential election has drawn over 70 percent of the electorate by 03:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Sunday, and it means that the election is declared valid, Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda, the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), told reporters.

The elections are considered valid in Tajikistan if the turnout tops 50 percent.

"The turnout at 03:00 p.m. is 70.71 percent, 3,495,215 people voted," Khudoerzoda said.

Longtime President Emomali Rahmon is a heavy favorite to win a fifth term to extend his 28-year rule of the Central Asian republic.

Russian lawmaker Alexey Chepa, who is part of a State Duma delegation to monitor the election, told Sputnik that the voting is taking place in an orderly fashion and that Tajikistan will not repeat the fate of neighboring Kyrgyzstan, which plunged into chaos after a disputed general election last week.

"The election is going very calmly. I am in Dushanbe, universities vote very actively, young people actively vote. There are no violations at all ... I am absolutely sure that there will not be anything similar to the situation that erupted after the elections in Kyrgyzstan," Chepa said.

The election is being monitored by delegations from post-Soviet organizations, namely the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

In power since 1992, which already makes him the longest-serving ruler in the post-Soviet world, Rahmon intends to remain in office for another seven-year term.

Related Topics

Election World Vote Young Shanghai Dushanbe Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Sunday All From Asia Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

1 minute ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

46 minutes ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.