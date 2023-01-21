UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Twitter Lost 80% Of Its Workforce Under Elon Musk - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - Twitter Lost 80% of Its Workforce Under Elon Musk - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The number of employees at Twitter has decreased by about 80% since US entrepreneur Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar acquisition, CNBC reports citing internal company records.

Before Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October, 2022, the San Francisco-based company had about 7,500 employees, but that number has gone down to approximately 1,300 active employees, CNBC said on Friday.

Twitter now has fewer than 550 full-time engineers and the trust and safety team includes fewer than 20 full-time employees.

The company also has around 1,400 non-working employees who are still being paid.

In addition, about 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on leave, including 40 engineers, CNBC specified.

Musk has changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship.

According to CNBC, Musk has authorized about 130 people from his other businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, to work at Twitter.

In December, The New York Times reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Rent San New York Elon Musk SpaceX October December From Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

1 minute ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

9 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

10 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

10 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

10 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.