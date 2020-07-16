UPDATE - Twitter Says Most Accounts Available for Publishing Posts After Security Checks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twitter said that most accounts are available for tweeting after some famous people's pages had been hacked.

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Twitter said on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Twitter accounts of several famous people - including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West - were hacked, with an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme having been posted there.

According to Twitter, the hijacking of the accounts resulted from an attack on some of the company's employees and gaining access to its internal tools.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools. We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf," Twitter said.

Although most of the accounts were restored by Wednesday evening, the company warned that hackers might continue the attack. According to The Guardian newspaper, a bitcoin wallet, which number was included in tweets sent from hacked accounts, rapidly grew to over $100,000.