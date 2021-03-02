UPDATE - Twitter to Start Applying Labels to Possibly Misleading COVID-19 Vaccine Posts - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Twitter will start applying labels to possibly misleading posts about vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the US microblogging and social networking service said in a statement.

"As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines expands, people continue to turn to Twitter to discuss what's happening and find the latest authoritative public health information. In December, we shared updates on our work to protect the public conversation surrounding COVID-19," it said.

"Starting today, we will begin applying labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to our continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service," the statement said.

The company said that since introducing its COVID-19 guidance, it had removed over 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide.

"We are also introducing a strike system that determines when further enforcement action is necessary. We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter, particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules," it said.