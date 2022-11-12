UPDATE - Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscription Service - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Users of the social media platform Twitter have been experiencing problems with signing up for the new subscription service the company launched several days ago, Verge said on Friday.

Users cannot use the Twitter Blue service, which disappeared from the platform's iOS app, the report said.

"Twitter Blue will be available in your country in the future. Please check back later," an automatic message tells users trying to sign up.

The problem emerged on Friday morning and the reason is unclear, the report added.

Twitter Blue is a paid monthly subscription service that adds a blue checkmark to a user's account and offers early access to select new features.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said a record number of active users are utilizing his social media platform.

The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a company's internal note, that the company temporarily disabled sign-ups for the new service on Thursday night. The measure comes to "help address impersonation issues," the media quoted the document as saying.