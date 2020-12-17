UPDATE - Two Alaskan Medical Workers Hospitalized With Allergy After Pfizer Vaccine Shot - Reports

Two medical workers in the US state of Alaska have developed severe allergic reaction after they were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the New York Times (NYT) newspaper reported, citing hospital sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Two medical workers in the US state of Alaska have developed severe allergic reaction after they were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the New York Times (NYT) newspaper reported, citing hospital sources.

The NYT reported on Wednesday that a middle-aged woman without known allergies developed an anaphylactic reaction 10 minutes after being inoculated at Bartlett Regional Hospital in the city of Juneau on Tuesday. Her symptoms, the report said, include rashes over her face and torso, an increased heart rate and difficulties with breathing. The woman was originally slated for discharge on Wednesday, but later in the day, the hospital made the decision to leave her there for another night.

Another worker at the same hospital was reportedly inoculated on Wednesday but started showing symptoms like puffy eyes, dizziness and a scratchy throat ten minutes after receiving the shot.

The worker recovered within an hour and was discharged.

The hospital says that both workers did not want their situations to affect those about to get vaccinated.

The two cases are the only allergy reaction to the vaccine reported in the United Stares so far.

Earlier in the week, the United States launched its campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is currently being administered first to healthcare workers and long-term residents of nursing homes. Some 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by spring.

Last week in the United Kingdom, two NHS workers with history of serious allergies had an adverse reaction to the vaccine shortly after receiving a shot of�the Pfizer vaccine, prompting concerns about its safety.