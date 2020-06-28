UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Two Dead, Four Injured In Walmart Shooting In California - Hospital Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Two people are dead and four are injured following a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, a local hospital official told Sputnik over the phone.

Two people were fatally shot and four others were injured and were in fair condition on Saturday, Allison Hendrickson, a spokesperson for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, said.

Earlier, it was reported that a shooting took place at around 03:30 p. m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday at a distribution center of the Walmart retail corporation in the city of Red Bluff, located about 120 miles north of California's capital Sacramento.

According to Red Bluff Daily news, the shooting occurred during a shift change.

The gunman drove into the distribution center and opened fire.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the shooter drove a white vehicle that wedged into the building. According to KHSL TV, a fire started at the site with there being about 200 workers inside the facility.

Dispatchers told The Sacramento Bee that the gunman was in the middle of the parking lot and that he was shot in the chest by around 03:45 p. m.

Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree said as quoted by KRCR tv on Saturday that an alleged shooting suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital just south of Red Bluff. Crabtree confirmed that a car rammed into the Walmart distribution center on Saturday, causing a fire.

