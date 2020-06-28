UPDATE - Two Dead, Four Injured in Walmart Shooting in California - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) US police have confirmed that two people, including the gunman, were killed and at least four others were hospitalized with injuries following a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff in the US' state of California, adding that several eye witnesses with traumatic stress were admitted to a hospital, too.

Allison Hendrickson, a spokesperson for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, earlier told Sputnik that two people were fatally shot and four others were injured. The police also said earlier in the day that the shooter had been shot. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston has confirmed the toll of casualties.

"We have one deceased victim. I can identify him as last name - Haro-Lozano, first name - Martin. He is purportedly from Orland, California. He is an employee here at Walmart. We do not know his relationship with the shooter. We have identified the shooter, who also deceased ... The shooter is a white male, 31 years old," Johnston said at a press encounter.

According to the assistant sheriff, the shooter had prior history of employment with the Walmart distribution center.

Johnston confirmed the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The shooting took place at around 03:30 p. m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday at a distribution center of the Walmart retail corporation in Red Bluff, located about 120 miles north of California's capital Sacramento.

According to Red Bluff Daily news, the shooting occurred during a shift change. The gunman drove into the distribution center and opened fire.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the shooter drove a white vehicle that wedged into the building. According to KHSL TV, a fire started at the site while there were about 200 workers inside the facility.

Dispatchers told The Sacramento Bee that the gunman was in the middle of the parking lot and that he was shot in the chest by around 03:45 p. m.

Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree said as quoted by KRCR tv on Saturday that an alleged shooting suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital just south of Red Bluff. Crabtree confirmed that a car rammed into the Walmart distribution center on Saturday, causing a fire.