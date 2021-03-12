UPDATE - Two Democratic Lawmakers Join Calls for New York Governor Cuomo to Resign

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday came under renewed pressure to resign over allegations of impropriety of women who worked under him as US Democrat lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her colleague Jerry Nadler joined in earlier calls for his ouster.

More than 50 members of the 213-member New York State legislature had already asked Cuomo to step down as of Thursday, prompting the Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to authorize the start of what he called an "impeachment investigation" against the governor. Another 11 New York legislators, as well as Ocasio-Cortez and Nadler, demanded Cuomo's resignation via Twitter.

"We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The congresswoman attached on Twitter a statement jointly issued with US Congressman Jamaal Bowman that referred to Cuomo's accusers, the newspapers that carried the stories about his alleged misbehavior and the investigation of him authorized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Nadler, who serves as chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, struck a similar tone in his own message on Twitter.

"The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point. Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign," Nadler said.

Six women have so far accused the 63-year-old Cuomo of sexual misconduct, including of sexual assault.

Cuomo has also been accused of forcibly trying to kiss one woman who had worked under him while effectively propositioning another for sex, but denies all accusations.

The New York Attorney General is investigating Cuomo in another case regarding his response to the coronavirus outbreak a year ago. In that case, Cuomo is accused of covering up the deaths of thousands of elderly residents in nursing homes without due care under his watch.