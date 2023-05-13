UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Two Migrant Children Have Died In US Custody Since March - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Two migrant children have died while under US custody since March, CNN reported on Friday.

The report said that a 17-year-old boy from Honduras died on Wednesday while in US custody. The boy, who migrated to the United States without his parents, was staying at a federally-run shelter in t Florida, but was taken to a local hospital after he was found unconscious, according to media reports.

The boy was pronounced dead an hour after arriving at the hospital, and his parents and sponsor have been notified, the report said.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death later in the day.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," HHS said in a press release. "As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records.

"

A medical examiner investigation into the child's death is underway, the release added.

On Thursday, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said in a statement that the Honduran Embassy in Washington is in contact with the boy's family and requested the United States carry out an investigation into the death.

CNN later reported, citing a congressional notice it obtained, that a four-year-old migrant girl died in March while in US custody. The Honduran girl was taken to a local hospital in the state of Michigan after suffering a cardiac arrest event, where she was pronounced, the report added.

According to media reports, there have been 8,681 unaccompanied migrant children in Federal shelters, where they spend an average of 29 days.

Six migrant children died while in US custody between 2018 and 2019.

