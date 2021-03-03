UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Two People Die In South Korea After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:01 PM

UPDATE - Two People Die in South Korea After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

Two South Korean citizens, who had multiple underlying diseases, died after receiving AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Wednesday, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Two South Korean citizens, who had multiple underlying diseases, died after receiving AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

Both people were receiving treatment at long-term care hospitals in the province of Gyeonggi, which form the Seoul Capital Area.

According to state news agency Yonhap, the first person was in their 50s. Hours after being vaccinated on Tuesday morning, the patient began to show symptoms of heart failure and experienced difficulty in breathing but recovered after receiving emergency care. However, the symptoms recurred the next morning and led to the person's death.

The second person � a 63-year-old man with cerebrovascular disease � also died on Wednesday morning, four days after receiving the injection. He had shown severe symptoms, such as a high fever and pain all over the body, since the day following the vaccination.

Health officials are yet to establish whether the deaths was caused by side effects from the vaccine, the news agency added.

South Korea uses the AstraZeneca vaccine for medical staff and patients in nursing homes but has banned it for senior citizens aged 65 and older, as data on the vaccine's effects on the latter was insufficient.

Related Topics

Died Man Seoul North Korea Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motorway Gang-rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Bagga ..

11 minutes ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated at Islamia Universit ..

2 minutes ago

10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: securi ..

17 minutes ago

'Politics of corrupt to be buried in senate polls' ..

17 minutes ago

US Military Confirms Rocket Attack on Ain Al Asad ..

17 minutes ago

Court awards death in murder case in sargodha

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.