UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With Falsifying Records - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

UPDATE - Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With Falsifying Records - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The two prison guards who were on duty and responsible for monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been charged for falsifying records, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"[The US authorities] announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Federal correctional officers TOVA NOEL and MICHAEL THOMAS with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center," the release said on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Noel and Thomas pleaded not guilty at a hearing in the US District Court in Manhattan. The judge set bail for both individuals at $100,000, the report said.

Noel and Thomas did not check on prisoners as required during their work shift, but signed false certifications attesting they conducted multiple rounds of check-ups on inmates, the release said citing the indictment.

As result of their conduct, Epstein was able to commit suicide while unobserved from the night of August 9 to the next morning, the release said.

The release noted that Noel faces up to 30 years in prison on five counts of making false records and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States and to make false records. Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison on three counts of making false records and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States and to make false records.

On August 10, Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors. The official cause of death was listed as suicide. However, the cause of death has been widely disputed in the media by forensic investigators and others.

The US authorities investigated Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl, which he served a prison sentence of 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s. Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

Related Topics

Hearing Died Suicide Manhattan New York United States July August 2019 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

3 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

3 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

3 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

4 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.