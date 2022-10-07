UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Two Russians Detained In Alaska Escaped Not From Mobilization By Russian Military - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2022 | 07:40 AM

UPDATE - Two Russians Detained in Alaska Escaped Not From Mobilization by Russian Military - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Two Russians detained by US law enforcement in Alaska have crossed the border with the United States to escape punishment for a number of illegal actions in Russia but not to avoid the partial mobilization, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, US law enforcement detained two Russian citizens who sailed to St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska in search of asylum in the United States. US Senators from Alaska Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said that the duo was possibly trying to avoid the partial mobilization by the Russian military.

"They have sailed (on a boat) intentionally. They have run away not from the mobilization but for another reason - to avoid responsibility for certain actions on the territory of the Russian Federation. They have decided to hide," the source said.

The source added that the duo is not subject to mobilization because of their age.

The source said that both Russian citizens, born in 1971 and 1978, are unemployed and fave financial problems. One of them is currently under investigation for the possession and use of drugs. By fleeing to the United States, the duo hoped to solve their problems.

The source also said that the US usually sends Russians violating the state border back to Russia, but, in that case, Washington can explain their escape with political motives. He added that the American side has yet to inform of their further actions against the detained Russians.

The Russian Embassy to the United States said on Thursday that the Anchorage office of US Customs and Border Protection notified Moscow of the detention of Russians in Alaska. The Embassy added that a telephone conversation will soon be arranged with the two Russian nationals to provide them with the necessary consular and legal assistance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Drugs Washington Lawrence Anchorage United States Border From

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

7 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

7 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

7 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

7 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.