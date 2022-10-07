UPDATE - Two Russians Detained in Alaska Escaped Not From Mobilization by Russian Military - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Two Russians detained by US law enforcement in Alaska have crossed the border with the United States to escape punishment for a number of illegal actions in Russia but not to avoid the partial mobilization, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, US law enforcement detained two Russian citizens who sailed to St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska in search of asylum in the United States. US Senators from Alaska Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said that the duo was possibly trying to avoid the partial mobilization by the Russian military.

"They have sailed (on a boat) intentionally. They have run away not from the mobilization but for another reason - to avoid responsibility for certain actions on the territory of the Russian Federation. They have decided to hide," the source said.

The source added that the duo is not subject to mobilization because of their age.

The source said that both Russian citizens, born in 1971 and 1978, are unemployed and fave financial problems. One of them is currently under investigation for the possession and use of drugs. By fleeing to the United States, the duo hoped to solve their problems.

The source also said that the US usually sends Russians violating the state border back to Russia, but, in that case, Washington can explain their escape with political motives. He added that the American side has yet to inform of their further actions against the detained Russians.

The Russian Embassy to the United States said on Thursday that the Anchorage office of US Customs and Border Protection notified Moscow of the detention of Russians in Alaska. The Embassy added that a telephone conversation will soon be arranged with the two Russian nationals to provide them with the necessary consular and legal assistance.