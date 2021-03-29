UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Two Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack On Military Base In Ivory Coast's North - Source

Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

UPDATE - Two Soldiers Killed in Armed Attack on Military Base in Ivory Coast's North - Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Militia attacked an army base located in Ivory Coast's Kafolo region early on Monday, leaving two soldiers killed and five others injured, a local informed source told Sputnik.

"Two soldiers were killed during an armed attack on a military base in Kafolo, while five other military were injured. Two terrorists were killed," the source said.

The country's Defense Ministry has confirmed the attack and specified the numbers of the victims.

"The provisional toll shows : Two soldiers killed and four wounded on the friendly side; on the enemy side, 03 terrorists killed, four arrested," the ministry said in a press release, adding that a sweep of the area was underway.

The statement also said that another attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen on the same night, targeting a police department in the Kolobougou locality situated near the border with Burkina Faso. According to the ministry, one security troop was killed and another wounded, while no casualties were found on the enemy side.

Kafolo, which is situated on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso, is a frequent site of attacks by extremist groups with ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (terrorist organizations, both outlawed in Russia).

The Kafolo-based military detachment came under a similar terrorist attack last June, with 10 soldiers killed.

