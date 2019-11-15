UPDATE - Two Students Dead, 4 Others Including Suspect Hurt in California School Shooting - Sheriff

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in southern California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.

"We just received word that one of the 14-year-old victims at the hospital has also passed away just moments ago, so our fatalities now are two," Villanueva said on Thursday.

The other victim is a 16-year-old girl, he added.

The sheriff also said victims including the suspect were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Authorities saw evidence of school surveillance video showing the 16-year-old male student, whose birthday is today, pull a gun out of his backpack and shoot five other students before shooting himself in the head, according to Villanueva.

The suspect, who is in grave condition, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the shooting, the sheriff added.

Trump later in the day took to Twitter to express condolences and said the White House continues to monitor the situation.

"We continue to monitor the terrible events at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California through our ongoing communications with Local, State, and Federal Authorities," Trump said. "We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those tragically lost, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded."