UPDATE - Two US Military Helicopters Crash in Alaska - Airborne Division

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Two US AH-64 Apache military helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday during a training flight, the 11th Airborne Division said.

"Two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright crashed today near Healy, Alaska, returning from a training flight," the military said on Twitter.

The military added that the first responders already arrived on the scene, and the incident is being investigated.

Capt. Molly Treece, a US Army spokesman, told The Washington Post that three people in the helicopters have died, and one has been taken to a hospital.