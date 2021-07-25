UPDATE - Typhoon In-Fa Strikes Southeastern Coast of China as Country Recovers From Mass Flooding

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Typhoon In-Fa has lashed China's southeastern coast as the country is trying to eliminate the consequences of mass flooding, the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

The typhoon, the sixth to hit the area this year, made landfall on the coast of the city of Zhoushan in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang at 12:30 local time (04:30 GMT), just days after deadly floods devastated central regions of the country.

Maximum wind speeds in the area have achieved 38 meters per second (125 feet per second), the national meteorological service said.

The natural disaster led to the complete suspension of the movement of high-speed trains in Shanghai, local media reported, citing the railway department of the country's major commercial hub. The trains will not run from 7 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Sunday until midday on Monday. The city authorities declared second-highest "orange" danger alert.

Last week, China was hit by heavy rains and flooding that resulted in at least 51 deaths in the province of Henan. Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.