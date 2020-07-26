UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - UK Citizens Coming Back From Spain Face 14-Day Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) UK nationals arriving from Spain will be told to self-isolate for two weeks starting Saturday midnight as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, the Transport Department said.

"People returning to the UK from Spain (including islands) from midnight tonight (25 July 2020) will need to self-isolate for 2 weeks, with the country removed from the travel corridors list," the statement read.

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are expected to be affected by the guidance. The travel operator TUI has reportedly said it would cancel all tours to Spain.

The Foreign Office is now advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, following a significant change over the last week in both the level and pace of new infections.

The devolved administrations have also reimposed quarantines, so travelers arriving from Spain into England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland will need to self-isolate.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was the first to say her government was about to reimpose the quarantine on arrivals.

"Having reviewed the latest data earlier today, @scotgov is also reimposing 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain," she tweeted.

The United Kingdom introduced "travel corridor" exemptions for low-risk countries this month. The decision to remove Spain from the list comes after a spike in cases in Catalonia region, a popular destination for beach tourism.

