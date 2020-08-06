UPDATE - UK Coronavirus Case Tally Rises by 892 to Top 307,000 in Past 24 Hours - Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UK has risen by 892 over the past 24 hours to 307,184, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said.

The day before, the increase in the case tally was 938.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the number of registered coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 307,258, with 46,295 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 696,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 18.3 million.