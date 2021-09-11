UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - UK Foreign Office Honors Memory Of Victims Of 9/11 Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

UPDATE - UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in 9/11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help.

"Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th September 2001. We will never forget those that died that day, and all those that put themselves in harm's way to help others," the foreign office said on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II also sent her prayers and thoughts to those affected by the tragedy.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the monarch said.

The Queen then added that her visit to the Ground Zero in 2010 would be forever held in her memory and "reminds [her] that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.

"

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

On September 10, US President Joe Biden designated September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Foreign Office Russia Twitter Pentagon Visit Died New York United Kingdom United States September Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

15 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

4 minutes ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

4 minutes ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

6 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

6 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.