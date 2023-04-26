UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - UK Gave Ukraine Thousands Of Shells, Including Depleted Uranium Rounds - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with thousands of shells for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, UK minister for armed forces James Heappey said on Tuesday.

"We have sent thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds," he said in a written answer to a parliamentary query.

Heappey did not give an estimate of the number of depleted uranium rounds fired by the Ukrainian armed forces, citing operational security reasons.

The minister also admitted that the UK was not monitoring the locations from where these rounds were fired and added that his country was not obligated to help Ukraine clear up the depleted uranium rounds post-conflict.

The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement on the website that Heappey "cynically stated that London is not monitoring the deployment of these weapons (depleted uranium armor-piercing rounds) .

.. and has no obligation to eliminate the consequences of their use following the end of the conflict."

"James Heappey's comments are a grim testament to the ruthlessness of the Anglo-Saxons' policy of an all-out escalation of the 'proxy conflict' they themselves unleashed in Ukraine. It has by now become self-evident that the West intends this country to become not only an anti-Russian military 'shooting range,' but also a radioactive landfill - with all the ensuing grave consequences for the health of local residents and the environment in the region," the embassy said.

The embassy called on London "not to indulge in illusory hopes that they will be able to get off scot-free by making the armed forces of Ukraine accountable for the toxic ammunition now at their disposal," adding that the UK authorities "will not succeed in shifting blame to its Kiev clients for their crimes."

