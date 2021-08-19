LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi by phone, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi this evening about the situation in Afghanistan. The leaders shared their understanding of the current situation on the ground and agreed to work together to help the urgent evacuation of our nationals and others," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister outlined his five-point proposal for the international community to support the people of Afghanistan and to contribute to regional stability," it said.

Johnson and Draghi agreed to work jointly to prevent a humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan and the surrounding region, and to discuss further steps at a virtual G7 meeting in the coming days.

"The leaders also talked about the upcoming COP26 Summit, which is being co-hosted by the UK and Italy. They discussed ways to boost global ambition and innovation on addressing climate change, including through economic levers," the UK Prime Minister's Office said.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.