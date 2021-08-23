UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - UK Military Commanders Wary Of IS Attacks At Kabul Airport Amid Evacuations - Reports

UK military commanders fear that suicide bombers from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) will target UK or US soldiers helping evacuation operation at the Kabul airport, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) UK military commanders fear that suicide bombers from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) will target UK or US soldiers helping evacuation operation at the Kabul airport, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government source.

Last week, US President Joe Biden warned that IS terrorists might exploit the hectic situation at the Kabul airport to target those fleeing the country and US troops, adding that Washington was monitoring and disrupting threats from any source.

"We know they would love to get a suicide bomb into the crowd and take out some Brits or Americans. There is a serious threat of an Isis suicide bomber. The soldiers are having to keep their fingers on the trigger in one hand while holding a baby in the other. It's very fragile," the source was quoted as saying.

A Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) commander, in turn, told the newspaper that its members are instructed to ensure security at the airport and thwart possible attacks by Islamic State.

"There is a security risk and Isis can attack anytime. Our men are checking every individual and vehicle, we don't mean to create trouble for the Afghan people," the commander said.

The newspaper has learned that some 900 UK soldiers were sent to the Central Asian country to help US troops airlift Afghans and other countries' citizens from militant-controlled Kabul. London also decided to extend evacuation deadlines, with the last flight set to be conducted later this week, The Times said, citing sources.

Under the updated plan, the UK intends to fly up to 6,000 people out of the militant-controlled country this week, the newspaper said, noting that the last evacuation flight was rescheduled from Tuesday to Friday or Saturday.

The total number of those eligible to enter the UK has doubled since last week to over 12,000 to include Afghan politicians, civic society representatives and those who have supported humanitarian efforts, along with their families, The Times said. Initially, London planned to evacuate only UK citizens and Afghans who have helped UK forces.

According to the most recent data provided by the UK defense ministry, 5,725 people have been airlifted from Kabul, including 3,100 Afghan nationals.

