UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - UK Police Dealing With Security Alert In Central London Hospital

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

UPDATE - UK Police Dealing With Security Alert in Central London Hospital

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident.

"Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known," the Lambeth Borough Police said on Twitter.

The Metro and the Daily Mail newspapers said that Westminster Bridge had been closed to traffic.

Later in the morning, the Lambeth Borough Police announced that the security alert had been removed, adding that law enforcement officers were in the process of removing cordons that were put up earlier.

"The security alert at St Thomas' Hospital is being stood down. We are in the process of removing cordons," law enforcement officials said.

According to domestic media outlets, no injuries or deaths have been reported at the scene.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Metro Traffic London Alert Media

Recent Stories

NAB Chairman takes notice of the issue of Roosevel ..

36 minutes ago

Cyprus Abandons Program of Awarding Citizenship fo ..

32 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Decries Arrest of 12 Hong Kongers ..

32 minutes ago

UK Trade Secretary to Visit Japan for Signing Free ..

32 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to discuss political, economic and ..

55 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed issues decree making it manda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.