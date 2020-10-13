UPDATE - UK Police Dealing With Security Alert in Central London Hospital

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident.

"Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known," the Lambeth Borough Police said on Twitter.

The Metro and the Daily Mail newspapers said that Westminster Bridge had been closed to traffic.

Later in the morning, the Lambeth Borough Police announced that the security alert had been removed, adding that law enforcement officers were in the process of removing cordons that were put up earlier.

"The security alert at St Thomas' Hospital is being stood down. We are in the process of removing cordons," law enforcement officials said.

According to domestic media outlets, no injuries or deaths have been reported at the scene.