UPDATE - UK Police Officer Shot Dead In South London - Metropolitan Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

UPDATE - UK Police Officer Shot Dead in South London - Metropolitan Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A UK police officer has been shot dead by a man who was being detained at a custody center in south London on Friday, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

According to the report, the attacker, a 23-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, also confirmed the incident that took place at approximately 02:15 (01:15 GMT) at Croydon Custody Center, in South London.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them," Dick said, as quoted in the statement.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates complaints and allegations of misconduct against the police, will lead an independent investigation, although the report said that police firearms were discharged during the incident.

More Stories From World

