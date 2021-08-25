UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - UK Presses For Meeting Of 5 Core UN Security Council Members On Afghanistan - Raab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:03 PM

UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Security Council Members on Afghanistan - Raab

The United Kingdom is pressing for a meeting of the UN Security Council's five permanent members to provide the "contours" of a common international position to deal with the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United Kingdom is pressing for a meeting of the UN Security Council's five permanent members to provide the "contours" of a common international position to deal with the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"If we want to exert maximum moderating influence on the Taliban ... we're going to need to operate in a greater, broader caucus (and) that's one of the reasons we are pressing for a meeting of the five permanent members of the Security Council," Raab told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the foreign secretary, the meeting of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, will help "provide at least the contours of a way forward that we can all agree on.

"

Raab said the UK would seek international sanctions and curbs on Afghanistan's access to global financial systems and humanitarian aid to make the Taliban toe the line.

"Sanctions potentially, access to the international financial institutions... If they want aid going into Afghanistan, it won't go through the Taliban, they'll have to provide a permissive environment for NGOs and the UN," he warned.

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.

