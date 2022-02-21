UPDATE - UK to Lift Mandatory Self-Isolation for People Infected With COVID-19 - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government´s new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.

"From this Thursday, 24 of February, we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test," Johnson told the parliament.

According to the prime minister, although COVID-19 infected people will still be advised to stay at home until April 1, they will no longer receive the self-isolation support payment implemented since the beginning of the pandemic.

He added that that the free testing for the general public will also end from April 1.

"We will continue to provide free symptomatic tests to the oldest age groups and those most vulnerable to Covid, and in line with the practice in many other countries, we are working with retailers to ensure that everyone who wants to can buy a test," he said.

Reacting to Johnson's announcement, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that the Conservative government's "Living with COVID" plan will bring "more chaos and disarray."

"This is a half-baked announcement from a government paralysed by chaos and incompetence," Starmer claimed.

Other opposition lawmakers also criticized the decision, with Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey saying that some people will have to choose between their weekly shop and COVID-19 tests.