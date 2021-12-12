UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - UK To Send Another Aid Package To Afghanistan - Foreign Office

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to allocate another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in the amount of 75 million Pounds ($99.5 million), the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office informs.

Truss welcomed the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Saturday in Liverpool, where they discussed global conflicts and regional crises, including Afghanistan. The UK foreign secretary called for the broadening of international cooperation in order to prevent humanitarian catastrophes and avoid high risks of migration and regional instability.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to pledge £75m of UK emergency aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food, and emergency health services as well as shelter, water and hygiene services," the foreign office said in a Sunday statement, specifying that over 1.

8 million Afghans will get the support.

The aid will be distributed through the UN and other delivery partners, the foreign office said. Out of the total aid package, 34 million pounds will go to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

To avert a humanitarian crisis, the UK has doubled its aid to Afghanistan and the region to roughly $380 million (286 million pounds) this year.

In September, the UK sent 30 million pounds in assistance to countries neighboring Afghanistan. Another 50 million pounds were allocated in October.

Earlier this month, Truss discussed Afghanistan and related humanitarian issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

