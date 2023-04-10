UPDATE - Ukraine Changes Some Military Plans After Leak of US Intelligence Documents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Ukrainian military command has amended some military plans due to the leak of classified US intelligence documents, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.

Last week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. Some of the materials exposed alleged weaknesses of the Ukrainian air defense and low ammunition stock.

A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the broadcaster that Kiev had already changed some of its military plans because of the leak.

Although CNN did not specify what has been altered, it noted that in late February, Zelenskyy suggested striking Russian deployment points inside its territory, in the Rostov Region, with drones, as Ukraine does not have long-range missiles that can reach these targets, according to the Pentagon's leaked report.

The source also told the news outlet that Ukrainian officials were not surprised with the fact that the US has been spying on them, however, they were quite concerned with the leakage itself.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on reports about the leaks that Russia has no doubts the US and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, with the level of their involvement gradually rising over time.