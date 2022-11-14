UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukraine Must Decide Whether To Hold Negotiations With Russia - EU's Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that it is for Ukraine to decide whether to initiate peace negotiations with Russia, stressing that the European Union's role is only supportive in this process

"Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, when asked whether Ukraine should negotiate for peace.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that the decision about negotiations with Russia rests with Ukraine, when asked a corresponding question at a conference in the Hague on Monday.

"It is for Ukraine to decide the kind of terms that are acceptable for them, it is for us to support them and maximize the likelihood for an acceptable outcome," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In October, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, were incorporated into Russia following referendums, after which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that rules out holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In late September, Putin said that Moscow was open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president is in power in Russia.

