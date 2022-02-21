UPDATE - Ukraine Seeks to Join NATO Despite Pressure From European Countries - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Ukraine is seeking to become a NATO member despite signals from some European countries urging it to abandon this idea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding that the United States is not one of them.

"The majority of Ukrainians want Ukraine to become a member of NATO. The only signal we are sending to the world is that if Ukraine succeeds and if Russia pulls back, it will be much safer for entire democratic world," Kuleba said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS.

Some NATO countries sent Ukraine messages with requests to abandon the idea of entering the alliance, Kuleba noted. According to him, these are a "few European members" and the US is not included.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, that Ukraine's membership in NATO was not on the agenda and would not happen in the near future.

During the interview, Kuleba said that it was a mistake for Ukraine to abandon nuclear weapons under the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, adding that Washington "partially" owed Kiev due to this agreement.

"And given the fact that we abandoned our nuclear arsenal, given the fact that the security assurances that were given to us failed, I think some countries should feel responsibility for this. And work hard on finding the right and efficient security guarantee for Ukraine," Kuleba said.

The 1994 Budapest Memorandum enshrined Ukraine's abandonment of nuclear weapons that remained in its territory after the breakdown of the Soviet Union in exchange for security guarantees from the other signatories ” Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Munich Security Conference that he was going to initiate negotiations involving parties to the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.