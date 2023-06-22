UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges On Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

UPDATE - Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges on Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chonhar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday.

"The criminal Kiev regime committed barbaric shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near Chonhar," Saldo said on Telegram.

He added that Kiev wants to intimidate residents of the Kherson Region and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed.

"We know how to repair bridges quickly: the passage of vehicles will be restored very soon," he added.

Saldo said that the United Kingdom's Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, according to the preliminary assessment.

"The roadway on the bridges was damaged. There are no human casualties," he said.

The traffic between the Kherson Region and the Crimea continues on reserve routes, Saldo added.

A Sputnik correspondent reports that markings on the wreckage of the missile that hit the bridge in Chonhar confirm that the strike was carried out using Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram that bomb disposal technicians were examining the sites of the Ukrainian strike on the Chonhar bridge.

He confirmed that there were no casualties, adding that the information about the possibility of traffic across the bridge would be available within an hour.

Oleg Kryuchkov, Aksenov's adviser on information policy, said the shelling of the bridge would not be able to seriously disrupt the logistics of the land transport corridor between the Kherson Region and Crimea.

"Three checkpoints connect Crimea with the Kherson Region: two near Armiansk and one near Dzhankoi. The failure of one of them cannot drastically disrupt the transport logistics of the land transport corridor," he posted on Telegram.

The Crimean Transport Ministry said that traffic flows between Crimea and the Kherson Region were redirected to other remaining checkpoints. The head of the department, Nikolai Lukashenko, said that traffic across the Crimean bridge was carried out as usual and the ferry service was operating without any issues.

Last week, Aksenov said that nine drones were detected over Crimea. Six of them were shot down and three were grounded by electronic warfare. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was planning to strike Crimea and other territories with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicles Traffic Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev United Kingdom Border Criminals

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

13 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

13 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.