MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The rejection by the Ukrainian authorities of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) means planned extermination of people, Vadim Rabinovich, a lawmaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had set a task for Health Minister Maksym Stepanov to receive the vaccine in January, or at least in February 2020. According to Stepanov, technical documents have already been signed with the COVAX mechanism for the supply of 8 million doses of the vaccine.

"If we want to really overcome this situation with the coronavirus and we need vaccination in the country, I think that we still have to return to the Russian vaccine. ...If we tell everyone that we don't take the Russian vaccine, and they simply don't give it to us in the West, then this is a planned operation to exterminate the Ukrainian people," Rabinovich said on the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

According to Rabinovich, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk had done a lot during talks in Moscow.

"I think that the second time it was harder for him to explain why they didn't want to save the citizens of Ukraine, but nevertheless, a huge job was done," the co-chairman said.

In early December, Medvedchuk visited the Gamaleya Center in Moscow, where he met with the director of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev. The sides discussed the use of Russian vaccines in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Russia's vaccine against coronavirus existed, but a request from Kiev was needed. Ukrainian Health Minister Stepanov said it was too early to talk about the procurement of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine before the completion of the third stage of clinical trials.