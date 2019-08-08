KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he hoped that Kiev and Ankara would be able to reach a compromise on a free trade agreement as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy started his two-day visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

"I hope that our sides will be able to find a compromise on this issue as soon as possible and prepare all the necessary documents," Zelenskyy said during a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Ukrainian president also invited Erdogan to pay a visit to Ukraine.

In January, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman set the goal to conclude the negotiations with Turkey on signing a free trade agreement in 2019.

The sides were initially supposed to conclude the deal in late 2016 or in 2017 but its signing had been postponed. In June, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar said the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey was almost ready to sign.