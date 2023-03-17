(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he discussed situation in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid reports of Russia's advance there.

"A good conversation with PM @RishiSunak (UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak). I informed him of the situation at the front, Bakhmut's defense. Exchanged views on recent international events. As always, we have concrete results in increasing defense & economic support for (Ukraine). Appreciate (UK)'s unwavering position!" Zelenskyy said.

Later in the day, Sunak's office said that the UK prime minister assured Zelenskyy that London continued to work closely with France, the United States, and Australia to provide Kiev with the necessary weapons.

In addition, Sunak informed Zelenskyy that Ukrainian marines took part in the exercises organized by the UK military earlier in the day.

"Both leaders agreed the addition of French forces to that training programme would help give Ukraine an additional advantage on the battlefield," the statement read.

Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, is located to the north of the large city of Horlivka. It is an important transport hub for the supply of Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Fierce fighting for Bakhmut has already been going for more than six months. According to the latest data, Russian troops have cut off or taken under the fire control all the asphalt roads to the city. The early spring season, marked by bad road condition, seriously complicates the transportation of ammunition and personnel of the Ukrainian army there.