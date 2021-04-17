UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Relations With Macron 'Warmer Than Weather'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that relations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were "warmer than the weather."

"I was pleased to pay a working visit to France today at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. I am grateful to him, we have a really warm - warmer than the weather - relationship. It started from the time when he supported [us], and we met after the first round [of the presidential election]. I wasn't president yet, but he supported me and supported Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following talks with his French counterpart.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Friday for discussions with Macron and a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video conference.

According to the Ukrainian leader, during the talks, the politicians touched upon the matter of possible membership of Ukraine in the European Union.

"We raised these issues [the membership issue]... There is a declaration that we sign with our partners and EU countries. A country signs a declaration with us when it supports Ukraine's desire to be a member of the EU. I will tell you frankly, several countries have already signed this declaration, some are getting acquainted with it," Zelenskyy told reporters, adding that he invited Macron to read the declaration and give his answer.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada - the unicameral legislature - canceled the country's non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intent to join NATO and the EU. In February 2019, the parliament adopted amendments to the constitution that enshrined Ukraine's aspirations for membership in the bloc and the alliance.

