UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Ukrainian Army Shells Luhansk People's Republic After 12 Days Of Silence -People's Militia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Army Shells Luhansk People's Republic After 12 Days of Silence -People's Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Ukrainian army opened fire from a mortar on Wednesday on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Donbas after twelve days of silence, LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

Earlier, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime said the Ukrainian army had not opened fire on the territory of the republic since May 29.

According to the ministry, at 7:30 p.

m. (16:30 GMT) the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "fired from a 120-mm mortar banned by the Minsk agreements the area of the locality of Logvinovo [controlled by the LPR]."

Osadchy clarified that the Ukrainian army had fired 12 projectiles on the republic.

"The Ukrainian side made another attempt of armed provocation against the LPR People's Militia units, trying to provoke retaliatory fire, for subsequent charges of violating the ceasefire," he said.

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Minsk Luhansk May From

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

5 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

7 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

7 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.