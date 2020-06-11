LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Ukrainian army opened fire from a mortar on Wednesday on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Donbas after twelve days of silence, LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

Earlier, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime said the Ukrainian army had not opened fire on the territory of the republic since May 29.

According to the ministry, at 7:30 p.

m. (16:30 GMT) the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "fired from a 120-mm mortar banned by the Minsk agreements the area of the locality of Logvinovo [controlled by the LPR]."

Osadchy clarified that the Ukrainian army had fired 12 projectiles on the republic.

"The Ukrainian side made another attempt of armed provocation against the LPR People's Militia units, trying to provoke retaliatory fire, for subsequent charges of violating the ceasefire," he said.