UPDATE - Ukrainian Capital of Kiev Hit by Multiple Explosions - Interior Ministry Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A series of explosions occurred in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Monday, with Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, attributing the blasts to kamikaze drones.

"breaking news! Center of Kyiv attacked by kamikaze drones," Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

According to Ukrainian media, explosions in Kiev are currently ongoing.

"Several explosions (were registered) in the Shevchenkivskyi district ” in the center of the capital. All services are going to the scenes. Details (will be provided) later," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, as quoted by Strana.

ua.

Blasts are also being reported in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and the Lviv Region.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are using people as human shields and targeting civilian towns with weapons supplied by the West.