UPDATE - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Bundestag President - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Germany with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble, the federal chancellor's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker and a number of other high-ranking officials to discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Ukraine's integration into the EU and the functioning of the Normandy format, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba began his visit to Germany on June 8. The Foreign Ministry said the trip is being carried out "amid aggravation of the security situation on the part of the Russian Federation, as well as at the start of the election campaign in Germany."

"The head of Ukrainian diplomacy held seven meetings with top German officials, including President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble, Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor Jan Hecker.

.. Threats from the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline have become a separate topic," the ministry said.

At the meetings, Kuleba said that Nord Stream 2 undermines the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

"On the first day of my visit to Berlin, I held difficult talks on Nord Stream 2 and the Normandy format. In both cases, the rule applies: nothing is finally agreed until everything is agreed. But the atmosphere was constructive. Germany is a friend that helped Ukraine a lot and with whom it is possible to solve even the most difficult problems," the ministry quoted Kuleba as saying.

