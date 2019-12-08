UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Ukrainian Opposition Parties Protesting In Kiev Ahead Of Normandy Format Summit In Paris

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Opposition Parties Protesting in Kiev Ahead of Normandy Format Summit in Paris

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Ukrainian opposition parties gathered in the capital of Kiev on Sunday to remind President Vollodymyr Zelensky of the red lines they drew for him ahead of the Normandy-type Paris summit, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will talk at a summit on Monday about how to unblock peace process in Ukraine's east. Main Ukrainian opposition parties told Zelenskyy that Ukraine's unity was nonnegotiable after he promised more autonomy to the breakaway regions.

Thousands of people assembled in the central Independence Square in Kiev. They were holding up national colors, banners of the centrist European Solidarity and far-right Freedom parties as well as of a WWII nationalist paramilitary group.

Several police and ambulance cars lined the sidewalk but the protest was peaceful. Former President Petro Poroshenko, who joined the opposition after this year's electoral defeat, described the rally as a assembly of citizens concerned about Ukraine's security.

Another rally began outside the presidential administration's building in Bankova Street as dark fell. Protesters said they would hold an all-night vigil. They tried to set up a tribune but the attempt was thwarted by gendarmes.

Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the Freedom Party, showed up at the demonstration on Sunday night to demand that President Zelenskyy immediately sever diplomatic ties and stop all trade with Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Kiev Independence Sunday All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

3 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

3 hours ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

4 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.