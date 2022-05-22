UPDATE - Ukrainian President to Propose Special Legal Status for Poles - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will bring a bill before parliament that seeks to grant Polish nationals a special status, the deputy chair of the parliament's legal policy committee said Sunday.

"The president of Ukraine has announced plans to present to parliament a draft law on Polish citizens' special legal status in Ukraine in the coming days," Olha Sovhyria said on social media.

Sovhyria is a member of the president's Servant of the People party.

During a meeting with the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday, Zelenskyy announced that an agreement with Poland to simplify border crossing will be signed.

"There should be no borders or barriers between us. The Ukrainian and Polish peoples have not been separated mentally for a long time. Therefore, we have agreed to translate this into a corresponding bilateral agreement in the nearest future," Zelenskyy told the meeting.

He mentioned that the agreement will be covering the bilateral border and customs control until Ukraine accedes to the European Union and has a single border with other European countries.