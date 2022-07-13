UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Attack Air Defense Unit In Luhansk - Marochko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Attack Air Defense Unit in Luhansk - Marochko

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops delivered a massive strike on the air defense unit, which ensures the security of the city of Luhansk, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said.

"Armed formations of Ukraine carried out a massive strike on the military air defense unit, which ensures the security of the city of Luhansk. At the moment, all measures have been taken to ensure the safety of civilians," Marochko said on Telegram.

Marochko added that several Ukrainian rockets reached their target, but the sky over Luhansk is controlled by reserve forces.

Ukraine "once again showed its terrorist nature" when it carried out a strike on facilities that protect civilians of the LPR, Marochko said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Luhansk All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.