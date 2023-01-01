UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Fire 25 Rockets At Donetsk - DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Fire 25 Rockets at Donetsk - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired 25 missiles at two districts in the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following direction: 04:00 (01:00 GMT on Sunday) Nevelske village - city of Donetsk (Kyivskyi and Voroshylovskyi districts): 25 missiles were fired from MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of explosions, several dozen blasts in total, were heard in central Donetsk at night.

At least three people, including a three-month-old baby boy, were injured in the Ukrainian troops' shelling, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Telegram.

Earlier, the DPR mission said that Ukrainian troops were shelling Donetsk, Makiivka, and Horlivka on New Year's night, firing a total of over two dozen rockets.

